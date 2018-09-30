Prodigious Indiza putts to 5th Uganda Pro Golf Open victory in style

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Aged 50 years and two months, Kenya’s professional golfer Dismas Indiza was on Saturday, 29th September 2018 scripted into the record history books of Ugandan golf.

The Mumias Golf Club member struck a phenomenal 10 – under aggregate 274 gross score in 72 holes action played over four days at the challenging par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Course to win the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Professional Golf championship.

I feel happy having won my fifth Uganda Pro Open title. Winning by such a bigger margin makes me happier. I prepared well having played 36 balls off the range every morning for three weeks and trained 36 holes every day.

Indiza had previously smiled to the podium in 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2012, all at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala before his latest success in Entebbe.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

How Indiza won the 2018 Pro Open:

Throughout the four rounds, Indiza led from start to finish with 68 on day one, a 6 -under 65 on day two (best score of the tournament), 3 under on day three and 2 -over 73 in the final round to amass 274.

The long hitting golfer had a total of 24 birdies throughout the Castle Lite sponsored event, scoring one six birdies during day one action on holes 1, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 18.

During day two, he scored 9 birdies on holes 1,6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with 7 birdies on day three on holes 3, 7, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

Day four was rather a dry day at office in terms of birdies as he only achieved the feat on two hole holes only ; 8 and 4.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He thus smiled to Shs 41M, the biggest percentage on the total Shs 175M staked by the main sponsors, Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite brand.

I would wish to return next year and defend my championship. But, since I am now 50 years, I will head to the United States for the seniors championship.

Another Kenyan, Snow Greg was second and won Shs 27M. Zimbabwe’s John Dayne Moore finished third ahead of two Ugandans – Robert Happy and Dennis Anguyo who ended joint fourth.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In total, 35 golfers made the cut and earned various portions of their pay (with the exception of the top amateur – Ronald Otile.

16 Ugandans made the cut, an improvement from last year. Close to 100 professionals took part in the five- day championship which teed off with the Pro Am tournament won by Kenya’s Nelson Simwa.

Hole in One feats:

The tournament was spiced up by two holes in achievements by two Ugandans.

US based Ugandan pro golfer, Willy Deus Kitata played a hole in one on the par 3 hole 10 during day one.

A similar feat was repeated by the invited amateur Herman Deco Mutebi who played a hole in one on the par 3 Hole 2 during the second day.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The pros were joined by the subsidiary catergory of golfers on the second last and final days

The professional event climaxed the 77th edition of the Uganda Open amateurs championship won by Otile as well as the 68th Uganda Ladies open championed by Tanzanian Olem Neema and the juniors event.

The 2019 championships will be hosted by the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Final Leaderboard Top 10 (After 4 Rounds):

1-Dismas Indiza: 68,65,68, 73 (274)

2- Snow Greg: 69, 68, 69, 72 (278)

3 – Dayne John Moore: 69,67, 74 ,72 (282)

T4 – Dennis Anguyo: 70, 74, 69, 70 (283)

Robert Happy: 72, 69, 68, 74 (283)

6 – Muthiya Madalitso: 72, 69, 66, 77 (284)

7 – Stephen Ferreira: 73, 70, 72, 71 (286)

8 – Robson Chinhoi: 69, 73, 72,73 (287)

9 – Simon Ngige Mburu: 70, 69, 75, 74 (289)

T10 – Richard Baguma: 72, 74, 72, 72 (290)

Willy Deus Kitata – 70, 74, 69, 78 (290)

The 35 Pro golfers who made the cut:

Dismas Indiza (Kenya), Dayne John Moore (Zimbabwe), Greg Snow (Kenya), Simon Mburu Ngige (Kenya), Robert

Happy (Uganda), Muthiya Madalisto (Zambia), Silver Opio (Uganda), Alfred Nandwa (Kenya), Robson Chinhoi (Kenya), Stephen

Ferreira (South Africa), Willy Deus Kitata), Denis Anguyo (Uganda), Herman Mutawe (Uganda), Ignatius Mketekete

(Zimbabwe), Robert Oluba (Uganda), Phillip Kasozi (Uganda), Richard Baguma (Uganda), David Wakhu (Kenya), Justus Madoya (Zimbabwe), Erick Ooko Obura (Kenya), Mohit Mediratta (Kenya), Ronald Bukenya (Uganda), Hesbon Owiti Kutwa (Kenya), Abbey Bagalana (Uganda), Mohammad Mandu (Kenya), Ronald Otile *Amateur (Uganda), Matthew Omondi (Kenya), Sydney Wemba (Zambia), Emmanuel Opio Onito (Uganda), Brian Toolit (Uganda), Saidi Shaban Mawa (Uganda), David Opati (Kenya), David Kamulindwa (Uganda), Kopan Timbe (Kenya), Deo Akope (Uganda)

Cast of winners: