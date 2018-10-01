Tuesday 02, October

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

Al Ahly (Egypt) Vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Former KCCA opponents Al Ahly and Esperance seek first leg advantage when they take on contrasting opponents in the semis of the Caf Champions League.

Al Ahly, the record African champions host Algeria’s ES Setif, twice winners of the competition while Esperance are away to Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto whose tactician believes they are good to play the finals.

“We will reach the final of the Champions League,” said Zoran Manojlovic. “My players are very humble and very hard workers and we know more or less the strengths and weaknesses of Esperance,” he added in an interview with AFP.

The Angolan side, the only among the semi-finalists that has never won nor played in the finals of the lucrative club competition have scored 13 goals in 12 matches so far.

To reach the stage, Primeiro de Agosto eliminated much fancied TP Mazembe and thus Esperance know they are not easy opponents.