American, South African riders light up MX round in Busiika

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A horde of Motocross enthusiasts were entertained with breathtaking action as Ugandan and guest riders battled it out at the Motorsport Arena, Busiika on Sunday.

Guest riders; Brandon Leith, Preston Boespflug, and Don Boespflug from America along with South Africa’s Mlimi brothers Joshua and Jonathan made the most of their appearance leaving local fans overly elated by their style and competitiveness.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Preston Leith convincingly edged the reigning Africa champion Stav Orland and South Africa’s Jonathan Mlimi to top the MX85 class.

Brandon Leith made the highlights in the MX1 class with his sublime pace. His race got even more exciting with Joshua Mlimi, Aviv Orland, Maxime Van Pee and Asaf Natan attempting to catch up on his pace.

Don Boespflug was equally in a league of his own in the Vets class sweeping all heats with ease.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The event was the sixth round of National Motocross Championship.

Ashiraf Mbabazi won the MX50 Juniors classed followed by Ramathan Mubiru and Liam Ntale while Gift Sebuguzi swept all three heats to come ahead of William Blick and Miguel Katende in the MX50.

Alon Orland dominated the MX65 with Jeremiah Mawanda and Isabella Blick finishing in second and third respectively.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Fortune Sentamu consolidated his place top of the standings with another victory in MX85 followed by Malcom Lubega and Wazir Omar.

Ali Omar Yasser won the MX125 with Sharifah Kateete and Alestair Blick closing the top three in second and third respectively.

MX2 class had Fatuh Kiggundu at the top while Maxime Van Pee topped the MX1 class followed by Arthur Blick.

Barak Orland won the Veteran class followed by Rodgrigo De Oliviera and Peter Pelser.