Express Vs URA – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4.30pm

Sam Ssimbwa is wary of the threat posed by ‘fresh Express FC’ ahead of his side’s visit to Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

The tactician believes the Red Eagles are fresh than his side but admits he won’t use that as an excuse and targets all points.

“Express FC are fresh than my side,” he said. “We played on Friday and we had players featuring in Drum on Sunday,” he added.

“Our opponents didn’t play on Friday and neither did they have a player in the Drum. But that’s not an excuse because we have a big squad.

Ssimbwa who was in charge of the Red Eagles the last time they won a league trophy however described his opponents as a good team with a good coach and administration.

It will be a tough game because they have a good team, good coach and good administration but our target is to win and we shall fight for not less than a point.

Meanwhile, Kefa Kisala is confident his side will triumph but admits being a new team playing their first competitive game, the gelling may not be superb.

“We play a side that won their first game and our target is to win,” said Kisala. “We are a new team in terms of squad and that may affect us in the first game but we have a squad stronger than one we had last season,” he added.

URA are good and experienced but we are focused and will play for maximum points.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended 1-0 in favour of the Red Eagles thanks to Daniel Sserunkuma goal and the hosts will hope for a repeat of the feat.

Ruben Kabuye is out injured for the hosts while the visitors’ tactician didn’t reveal the injury news insisting he has a team to play.