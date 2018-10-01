Tuesday 02, October

KCCA Vs Kirinya – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kirinya Jinja SS coach Charles Ayiekho has cautioned his side to be alert for whole game when they visit KCCA at Lugogo on Tuesday.

The students have lost their previous two games in the last minutes of the game against the 12-time champions and Ayiekho doesn’t want a repeat of that.

“In the last two meetings, we lost with four minutes to time,” he said. “It’s something we have worked on and my players understand we must be careful till the final whistle,” he added.

On match day one, Kirinya lost two points in a home draw with SC Villa despite scoring twice.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

We had defensive lapses against SC Villa and we paid the price. Against KCCA, we must keep things at the back but also go forward lethally.

Mike Mutebi who has never lost to the Jinja based side expects a difficult encounter against a side willing to play and have a very knowledgeable coach.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“It will not be an easy match,” he told the press on Monday. “They are a good side that wants to play attacking football and have a tactical good coach,” he added before revealing only one change from the team that won 2-1 against Tooro United.

Only Poloto who was stretchered off against Tooro United will be omitted from the team that played. The rest are maintained in the 18-man squad.

KCCA lies fourth on the log with three points while Kirinya Jinja SS are 7th with one point.