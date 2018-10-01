Tuesday 02, October

Maroons Vs Vipers SC – Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4.30pm

John Batanudde

Maroons will have their work cut out when they host champions Vipers at the Prisons Ground Luzira on Tuesday.

The Prisons side suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Bright Stars on match day one and their first game at home; against a side they never lost to last season presents yet another tough test.

George ‘Best’ Nsimbe has highlighted the importance of picking the first season points against his former pay masters.

“Every game is tough and this won’t be any different,” he said. “But after a bad start, we need to pick up ourselves and do the needful- pick first season points,” he added.

The former Vipers tactician will hope his experienced trio of Herman Wasswa, Brian Majwega and Daniel Wagaluka show up in fine mood.

Meanwhile, Vipers coach Javier Martinez Espinoza knows a thing or two about the day’s opponents but maintains the target will be to take all points.

“It will be a difficult game just like one of Ndejje,” he said. “Maroons want to keep the ball and being at home, the support from their fans will be paramount but we have a squad to win anywhere,” he added.

Espinoza is fully aware of the task ahead – to defend the championship and admits the conditions to achieve this are all in place.

“For us, the goal is to defend the championship and the environment suits us to do so.

The gaffer is expected to ring a couple of changes in the starting team with Duncan Sseninde and Davis Kasirye among those expected to get into the first eleven after impressing when they came on last week.

Left back Aggrey Madoi has also been passed fit despite suffering a knock in the 1-0 win at home to debutants Ndejje.