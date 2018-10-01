Uganda’s national U23 team is off to China for the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup.

The team was flagged off by the National Council of Sports officials on Monday at Lugogo for the inaugural event that will be hosted in Xi’an.

The October 3-7 global event has brought together 20 national teams for the women and as many in the men’s category.

Africa’s top ranked 3×3 player Jamila Nansikombi leads Uganda’s team of four. She is joined by JKL Lady Dolphins teammates Hope Akello and Ritah Imanishimwe as well as the youngest player on the team Jane Asinde who turns out for Magic Stormers.

FUBA President and head of delegation Ambrose Tashobya is grateful to the government for their support.

“We are grateful to the Government of Uganda through the National Council of Spots for the support they have offered to our National Team programs.”

Uganda is in Group A alongside hosts China, Hungary, Romania and Germany.

Uganda’s Group Fixtures (EAT)