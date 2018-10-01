Ugandans to handle Cote D’Ivoire, Central African Republic duel | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group H):

Friday, 12th October 2018

Cote D’Ivoire Vs Central African Republic

Stade De Bouaké, Bouaké.

Kawowo Sports

Three Ugandan referees have landed appointments by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to handle the up-coming group H AFCON qualifier between Cote D’Ivoire and Central African Republic.

Alex Muhabi has been assigned as the match center referee.

Mark Ssonko and Ronald Katenya will be first and second assistants respectively.

The match shall be held at the Stade de Bouaké in the Ivorian city of Bouaké.

After two games, Cote D’Ivoire is second in the group with three points behind leaders Guinea (6).

Central Africa Republic has three points as well whilst Rwanda has no picked any point.