AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Uganda Cranes versus Lesotho Double header referees named

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

1st Leg; Uganda Cranes vs Lesotho Likuena

Saturday, 13 th October 2018

October 2018 Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

2nd Leg: Lesotho Likuena vs Uganda Cranes

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

The referees to handle the group L double header AFCON 2019 qualifier between Uganda Cranes and Lesotho Likuena (Crocodiles) have been confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Egyptians will officiate the first leg which will be played at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, 13th October 2018.

Amin Mohamed Omar is the confirmed center referee. He will be assisted by Samir Gamal Saad and Mahmoud El Regal as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

During the return leg which will take place three days later in Maseru, referees from Comoros have been confirmed.

Ali Mohammed Adelaid shall be the center referee.

The first assistant referee is Soulaimane Amaldine whilst the second assistant referee shall be Said Omar Chebli.

Uganda Cranes is top of group L with four points from two games played so far.

This comes after maximum points attained from the 1-0 win away to Cape Verde and the goal-less draw with Tanzania Taifa Stars.

Lesotho and Tanzania have two points apiece whilst Cape Verde has only one point, following the one all draw with Lesotho last month.

Meanwhile, Tanzania will face Cape Verde in another group L double header.

Cape Verde hosts Tanzania in the opening leg away before the return leg in Dar es salaam.