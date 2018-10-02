Express FC 0-0 URA

KAWOWO SPORTS

A new dawn at Express FC began with a point as they drew goalless with URA at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The game whose kick off was delayed by over twenty minutes due to insufficient security saw little in the opening stages but both teams tried to go for it later on.

There was little to write home inside the first half hour of the game but URA through Peter Lwasa tested goalie Tonny Kyamera for arguably the only shot on target in the first half.

Sam Ssimbwa made changes at restart with Abdallah Nyanzi and Moses Seruyidde replacing Robert Mukongotya and Said Kyeyune respectively.

Moments later, Kefa Kisala responded with Davis Mayanja coming on for Badru Nsubuga and later Mubarak Nsubuga came on for Michael Birungi.

This gave the Red Eagles momentum and piled pressure on the Tax Collectors goal but failed to capitalise despite Eric Kambale, Tonny Odur and Ibrahim Kayiwa getting close.

The hosts had a chance to win it later on with a free kick but Julius Ntambi’s attempt was well defended and the referee blew the final whistle.