Kalungi sits out Charlotte Independence draw with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi sat out Charlotte Independence’s 2-all draw with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday.

Hounds came into this game after clinching a playoff spot earlier this week but Independence kept their home unbeaten run having only conceded defeat only three times in 16 games this season at Matthews.

The Independence fell behind early as Riverhounds forward Romeo Parkes beat the defense for his fifth goal of the season. But the home side responded quickly as Alex Martinez discovered an open Jorge Herrera inside the 18-yard box.

The combination was both Martinez’s team-leading 5th assist of the season and Herrera’s team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Kalungi couldn’t feature following an injury he sustained against New York Red Bulls II a weekend ago.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, Kalungi revealed how he expects to be cleared soon possibly for ties against Penn FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies and North Carolina as his outfit seeks 8th position or better to make the playoffs.

My calf my still sore from a game we played against New York Red Bull’s so we didn’t want to force it. Hopefully will be cleared soon as I am back in training.

The result meant Independence carry a five-game unbeaten run and will go again this Wednesday as the team visits Penn FC at FNB Field.