KCCA 0-0 Kirinya Jinja SS

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kirinya Jinja SS picked their first ever point away to KCCA thanks to a goalless draw at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

The hosts came into the game on the back of an unconvincing 2-1 win over Tooro United last week while Kirinya had drawn 2-2 with giants SC Villa in their own backyard.

Coach Mike Mutebi made a couple changes from the team that started last week with Muwadda Mawejje and Ibrahim Sadam Juma starting ahead of the injured Julius Poloto and Herbert Achai.

The visitors started brightly and should have gone in front after just four minutes but were denied by Charles Lukwago after a poor clearance by Timothy Awany.

The Kasasiro responded with attacks through Patrick Kaddu and Allan Okello but not with a breakthrough.

At the start of the second half, Ibrahim Sadam Juma was hauled off for Allan Kyambadde to give the champions another dimension in attack but Charles Ayiekoh’s charges stood resilient till the final whistle.