NBL Finals Preview: City Oilers, Power in search of sixth title

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The National Basketball League finals between City Oilers and Power will get underway on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The two sides will be aiming for their sixth title, a feat that has been achieved by only Falcons who will be returning to the top tier league next season.

Having lost two finals to City Oilers, in 2014 and 2016 (but played early 2017), Power will have to be at their mercurial best if they are a get a win the in seven-game series. You could look at the match-up as one of the most skewed the local game could ever provide as Oilers have found the going a little easier against Power especially in a series.

3-1 in 2013 semifinals, 4-0 in 2014 finals, 3-1 in 2015 semifinals, 4-1 in 2016 finals and 3-0 in 2017 semifinals reads the series history between the sides with Oilers victors on all occasions.

Unlike the 2016 season in which few gave Power a chance to reach the championship round, their off season business and campaign this year only pointed to the finals, and now they are here for another genuine shot at making it six titles.

Photo Credits: Tsaubah Stone

How will Power turn out?

Offensively

Power beat teams for pace enroute their 2008, 2010 and 2011 titles. However, their quick transition game has been demystified with other teams becoming more street wise over the years and Power have been forced to evolve, although they have not completely binned transition basketball.

With near certainty that Oilers will take many right shots, it will be difficult for Power to hinge their offense on transition and will be required, more often than not, to set their offense through out the series.

Fahmy Sebatindira and Joseph Ikong who direct traffic for Power will have to think hard on how to get Philip Ameny, Geoffrey Soro and Michael Kojjo scoring on the inside as well as get Stephen Wundi and Paul Odong some open looks beyond the arc.

Photo Credits: Tsaubah Stone

Defensively

Power’s transition offense is facilitated by the nature of defense they play. Arnold Lando’s charges love to play the match-up pressure defense to force a few turnovers that get them running.

However, the side is expected switch through defenses against a side that moves the ball a lot in search of that right shot, and also has skilled and smart players on the inside and on the perimeter.

It’s nearly certain that Power’s defense will be tailored for Jimmy Enabu, Stephen Omony, Landry Ndikumana and James Okello but it will take a lot of effort for Power to neutralize Oilers armoury.

Tsaubah Stone

How will Oilers turn out?

Offensively

Without doubt, City Oilers have the most offensive options of the two sides but with little difference between Power and Oilers’ semifinal opponents KIU Titans, Mandy Juruni could just zero down on two.

Enabu’s ability to drive, pull up from mid or 3-point range will give Power a lot to ponder about on their defensive end. Ndikumana’s quiet but efficient game, Omony’s skill set and Okello’s aggressiveness gives Oilers the edge over Power’s front court.

Oilers ball movement will go a long way in getting easy looks at the basket or open shots from distance that Enabu, Omony, Josh Johnson, Jonathan Egau and occasionally Tony Drileba, Daniel Jjuuko and Ndikumana will sink.

Photo Credits: Tsaubah Stone

Defensively

If the series with KIU proved anything, it’s that City Oilers have not lost their defensive mojo. The five-time champions suffocated Titans perimeter game and made their front court irrelevant.

Soro will need to do more than the pump fakes in the post to get the better of James Okello as Ndikumana will live with Ameny as a passer.

Ikong will have a rough time against Omony.