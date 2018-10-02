Ssimbwa: Fatigue no excuse as URA visits Express

Tuesday, October 2

Express vs. URA – Wankulukuku, 4:00 pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Express Football Club will host Sam Ssimbwa’s URA Football Club in their first game of the season at Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Ssimbwa says his team is ready for the challenge but he is concerned about the fatigue of his troops.

“We have already prepared well before the league started but after Friday (game) some of my players were involved in the drum tournament, so there are signs of fatigue.

“They played on Friday, trained on Saturday and played on Sunday and will again play tomorrow (today) and that is an advantage of Express because they are fresh but all the same we have prepared well,” he said.

Six URA players – Alionzi Nafiani, Vitalis Tabu, Ronald Kigongo, Abdallah Nyanzi, Shafik Kagimu and Saidi Kyeyune – were involved in the first leg of the FUFA Drum finals between Buganda and West Nile.

Ssimbwa says while some of his key players are fatigued, it is not an excuse as they will be aiming for maximum points at Wankulukuku.

“That (fatigue) is no excuse because we have a lot of players, and we shall go to Express and see that we get a point or points. We want to win every match we play and we will do everything possible to win.”

The tax collectors beat league new comers Paidha Black Angels 2-0 courtesy of Vitalis Tabu’s brace in their opening game of the season at Namboole.