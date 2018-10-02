Tooro United outwits BUL at Njeru

Uganda Premier League:

BUL 0-1 Tooro United

Allan Kayiwa tapped home the day’s lone strike as visiting Tooro United earned maximum points against BUL at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday.

Kayiwa was well positioned to convert past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo in the 68th minute of the fairly attended game played on astro surface.

This was the first victory for Tooro United under head coach Wasswa Bbosa havingg lost the opening game of the season, 2-1 to KCCA last week at Lugogo.

Earlier, Tooro United proved the team on mission when Godfrey Lwesibawa missed target from close range off an acute angle on the right in the 13th minute.

The home side threatened too, through Richard Wandyaka but Tooro United goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa was equal to the task.

BUL was forced into a first half change following Patrick Sembuya’s injury five minutes to the apex of the opening stanza.

New recruit, Joshua “Letti” Lubwama took over the former Vipers’ holding midfielder’s role.

In the second half, Tooro United maintained the raids to the goal area of Bul when the break through moment in the 68th minute when a totally unmarked Kayiwa tapped home the winner.

Villa Oromochan had a chance to level matters for BUL but was frustrated by the day’s referee Joseph Ochom for an offside call after diverting substitute James Otim’s shot

The twoo clubs return to action on 16th- October 2018.

BUL makes the long trip to Arua to face new comers Paidha Black Angels at the Green Light Stadium.

Tooro United will entertain Kirinya Jinja SS at Buhinga Stadium Fortportal.