Maroons 1-2 Vipers SC

Vipers rallied from a goal down to beat Maroons 2-1 in Luzira and move top of the log after two games.

Pius Obuya put the hosts in front with a sublime strike before Davis Kasirye and Moses Waiswa responded with goals to maintain a perfect start.

Maroons came into the game on the back of a 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Bright Stars on Friday and took the initiative to go all out with Obuya putting them in front after 23 minutes.

But the lead didn’t last beyond four minutes as Kasirye, match winner against Ndejje University on the opening day equalised for the visitors.

With a game seemingly going into the break tied at one all, Waiswa had other ideas as he scored for the Venoms in the last minute of half time.

The goal however created debate with some video replays showing it didn’t go in via the right channels but with no protests from the hosts’ players, Mashood Ssali pointed to the centre.

George Best Nsimbe made a couple of changes in the second half introducing among others Herman Wasswa and Solomon Walusimbi in search for goals for the champions held on to pick all points.