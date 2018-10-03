1st Lake Victoria Serena Golf Open tees off with professionals’ contest

2018 Johnnie Walker Lake Victoria Serena Golf Tourney:

Day One Professionals:

Leader: Fred Wanzala (72)

The first ever Johnnie Walker Lake Victoria Serena Golf Open teed off on Wednesday with the professionals first round.

Home based professional Fred Wanzala returned level par (72 gross) after the opening 18 holes action.

Three other golfers Saidi Mawa Shaban, Phillip Kasozi and Herman Mutawe with three over par 75.

“It was a rather perfect round and joint second place is not bad enough. I hope to better my scores on day two and the final round” Mawa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

A total of 36 professionals including a South African, Joshua Seale are taking part of the 54 holes competition whose cut off will be after 36 holes on Thursday.

The top 17 professionals will partake the total kitty of Shs 25M, staked by the anchor sponsors, Uganda Breweries Limited, under the Johnnie Walker brand.

Meanwhile, the management of course remains optimistic that the facility will host international golfing events including the Sunshine tours.

Addressing the media during a press conference shortly after the professionals’ tee-off, Moses Matsiko, the captain at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Club thanked the partners and sponsors that have joined hands to transform the course into an international facility.

He vowed to organize the best event that will be held on a stable ford mode format

“We expect a great tournament on Saturday where at least 220 golfers have been invited. We have great sponsors to ensure that this event transpires with success on this beautiful course. There are course marshals and match officials to ensure good follow of the game. We have already received offers for the course to host some of the international events including the Sunshine tours” Matisko.

Besides Johnnie Walker, there quite a number of other partners to include Barclays, DSTV, Pepsi, Victoria Motors, Afrisafe Insurance and Crown Beverages.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

There is a special prize for the lucky golfer who will play a hole in one during the main event on Saturday.

The hole in prize is courtesy of Victoria Motors, fully insured by Afrisafe Insurance. It is a brand new Pajero Sport High Power (worthy Shs. 270M) on the par 3 hole number 4 with a distance of 230 yards from the Tee to the Pin.

All the sponsors’ representatives enjoyed a ceremonial tee off from the first Tee Box of the course decimated by water features and several sand hazards.