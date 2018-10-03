Wednesday 03 October

Ndejje University Vs Mbarara City – Arena of Visions 4.30pm

Mbarara City

Following a week of circus that saw them miss match day one, Mbarara City are back in the league.

The Ankole Lions kick start their campaign against newly promoted Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Wednesday.

The NDU Lions, as Ndejje prefer to call themselves come into the game on the back of a last minute defeat at the hands of champions Vipers and the performance will be an inspiration against the Ankole Lions.

All eyes will be on debutant Paul Mucureezi, who crossed from KCCA while the hosts will look to Mucureezi’s former teammate, Noel Nasasira.