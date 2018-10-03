© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After a trophy-less 2017-18 season, Betway Kobs have made a couple of changes in the coaching and playing department for the upcoming season.

Fred Mudoola returns to the club as the team head coach and will be assisted by Edmund Tumusiime.

Meanwhile, Joseph Aredo and Ronald Musajjagulanyago have also returned to the club after semi-pro stints in the Kenya.

Kobs has also added Ivan Kirabo from Kabras (Kenya), Robert Aziku from Shell Rimula Rhinos and winger Daniel Ortega from Makerere Impis.

Fred Ochan, David Agassi, Joshua Obo, Donald Oketayot, Isaac Tago and Wanda Ssula are the other new addition.

Kobs who unveiled their new jersey today start the season this weekend with a trip to Jinja to face Walukuba Barbarians in the Uganda Cup.

In a season Black Pirates were unstoppable, Kobs could only settle for third and second place in league national sevens series respectively. The side could not get past Pirates in last year’s Uganda Cup semifinals despite Alhaji Manano, Justin Komono and James Ijongat’s first half tries.

New Players