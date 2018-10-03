Wednesday 03 October

Paidha Black Angels Vs Police – Green Light stadium, Arua 4.30pm

Courtesy

New league entrants Paidha Black Angels and former champions Police seek first points of the season when they face off at Green Light stadium, Arua.

The hosts lost 2-0 away to URA on match day one while the Cops were defeated 1-2 at home against Bul on Saturday.

The two teams have gone through similar problems in pre-season with players striking for delayed payments but they will have to put that behind themselves.

The visitors missed a couple of players in their loss to Bul including the inspirational Ruben Kimera and new signing Simon Mbaziira but are likely to have them available for selection.