Wednesday 03 October

SC Villa Vs Onduparaka – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

Courtesy

Onduparaka will be eager to pick their first ever maximum points over SC Villa away from Arua when the two teams meet at Namboole on Wednesday.

The previous four meetings have yielded just a single win for the Caterpillars with the Jogoos winning the rest.

Last season, the 16-time champions won home and away and Ondu, under the stewardship of new coach Asaph Mwebaze will want to re-write history.

With a comfortable 2-0 win over Nyamityobora on match day one, the visitors come into the game buoyant.

They take on a new look SC Villa that missed close to seven players on the opening day but still managed to pick a point away to Kirinya Jinja SS.

Whether the players will be eligible to feature against the Caterpillars remains unknown but the Jogoos will still look to Joseph Semujju and Bashir Mutanda to unlock the visitors defence.

Viane Sekajugo, Solomon Okwalinga and Abel Eturude will the main players Onduparaka will look to for inspiration.