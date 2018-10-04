Nyamityobora 2-3 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Media

Bright Stars came from two goals down to edge Nyamityobora 3-2 and move back to the top of the standings.

The visitors scored twice in the last four minutes to bag their second successive victory of the season.

Patrick Gonahasa and Ibrahim Dada gave the hosts a 2-0 cushion at half time with strikes in the fifth and thirty fifth minutes of the game they dominated in the first half.

The comeback was started three minutes after recess when captain Nelson Senkatuka converted from the spot.

With four minutes to hit the 90 minute mark, Alfred Onek drew the two sides level and a minute later, new boy Brian Kayanja won the game for the Kawempe based side.

Fred Kajoba’s side go top with six points while Nyamityobora are bottom of the log with no point after two games.