Golfers avid to celebrate Uganda’s 56th Independence anniversary at the leafy Palm Valley

8th Pepsi Independence Day Golf Tourney:



Professionals : Sunday, 7 th & Monday, 8 th 2018

: Sunday, 7 & Monday, 8 2018 Amateurs: Tuesday, 9th October 2018

*At Palm Valley Golf & Country Club, Akright City (Kakungulu Housing Estate)

Mode of play: Stable ford

On 9th October 1962, East Africa’s land locked country Uganda wildly celebrated their independence from the colonial epoch of the British.

Back then, on the momentous day, the entire nation’s citizens; young and old, filthy rich and marginalized, educated and illiterate all reveled in unison for a common cause, positive one indeed.

56 years down the road, Ugandans still commemorate the day which was declared a public holiday since the Union Jack flag was lowered as the famous beautiful Black – Yellow – Red stripped Ugandan flag was majestically risen aloft in the skies for the very first time to date.

This year round, as the entire country shall adore and smile, golfers, will take to the nine-hole Palm Valley country and golf club course, located in the tranquil Akright Kakungulu Housing Estate, off Kampala – Entebbe Highway to celebrate with the driving shots, chips, approach and putts in style.

The rehearsal has been already perfected on the Sheraton Kampala Hotel mini golf course with the putting at the signature front office green of the hotel during the launch held on Thursday, 04 October 2018.

David Ssekitoleko, the general manager at Sheraton Kampala Hotel led by example with a metre-long successful putt during the ceremonial golf session held by the sponsors’ representatives.

In 2017, a record 288 golfers, arguably the biggest number of participants since inception in 2011 took part in the tourney that also accommodates professionals and the free-stylers (amateurs).

Each golfer in the different categories will be eager to emulate the cream-de-la cream from last year – Becca Mwanja, Gloria Mbaguta and Fred Wanzala in the main event men, women and professionals events respectively.

There is a lot to play for after all, the partners on board have supplemented the anchor sponsor Pepsi’s Shs 100M total package.

Insurance gurus ICEA, represented by Communications head Rehema Nakiryowa have parted with Shs 6M, Clarkson led by the general manager Alex Makata, Cathy Adengo from Stanbic Bank announced their Shs 6M, Sheraton Hotel (Shs 32M), Uganda Breweries Limited and Mukwano Industries.

Jovial -cum- coarse voiced Pepsi brand manager cola brand manager Audrey Lang lauds the co-sponsors in making this annual championship a complete success.

She also recommitted Crown Beverage’s objectives among others of promoting talented sporting icons particularly from the golfing fraternity;

We will always be grateful to our partners who always try their best in making this happen and be a success. We are committed to promoting our talented professional golfers and inspiring players to pursue a career in Golf and I assure you the tournament is going to be very competitive at all levels. We want to make the tournament more exciting than the previous editions. The course has already been prepared, the player kits are ready, we are all set for 9th October. Pepsi, as one of the world’s leading brands at the fore front of sports, this sponsorship provides a perfect platform for the brand to invite and inspire fans to Live for Now. It also provides an opportunity for us to interact with our customers in a relaxed environment

“It is a great honour for us to engage in this tournament. We are so grateful and we promise to keep taking part and serving for the better.” Ssekitoleko, who announced the company’s Shs 32M package.

Stanbic Uganda’s Corporate Communications Manager Cathy Adengo acknowledged the significance of partnerships and appreciating the bank’s clients.

As we celebrate Uganda’s 56th Independence, the bank’s participation in this year’s tournament is an indication of the value we attach to our partnerships as well as promoting professional golf as a key sport in Uganda. We hope all those participating in this year’s tournament will enjoy the game.

The tournament tees off this Sunday with the professionals whose total kitty is Shs 32M.

Fresh from the first ever Johnnie Walker Serena Invitational Championship, the professional golfers will once again polish their skills in the quest for the biggest share of the kitty, well in time of the annual JBG tournament at Entebbe Golf Club next weekend.

There plenty of prizes for all the top performers and excelling golfers whose prize giving ceremony shall be held on Tuesday evening with dinner and lots of entertainment.

