Ikong drops 24 on Oilers as Power show intent in Game 1

City Oilers 66-85 Power

Power last won the National Basketball League in 2011, but they have played in two finals since. It is clear they are hungry for success, if the opening game of the 2018 finals is anything to go by.

Power battered City Oilers 85-66 on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, and probably wont be the last in the seven-game series.

As always, Arnald Lando’s charges started the game strong with Joseph Ikong connecting from deep to set Power on the path to a 17-9 first quarter.

A quick 7-2 run to start the second quarter brought Oilers within 3 points (16-19) but Power who played a near perfect game were quick to put out Oilers fire with Paul Odong, Philip Ameny, Geoffrey Soro and Ikong being productive on the offensive end. The side led by 14 points (44-30) at halftime.

Power locked their interior, giving Oilers the low percentage 3-point shot and the defending champions never really got going from distance. Oilers went 2-of-8 from 3-point range in the the first half.

Oilers point guard Josh Johnson came to life in the third quarter scoring 12 of his team’s 30 points but Power was unfazed as they had an 8-point cushion heading into the final quarter.

Turning Point

At the start of the fourth quarter, Mike Madol was sent to the line and the forward hit the first but missed the second of the two throws.

Oilers shooting guard Jimmy Enabu then found steel with a 3-point attempt, and Landry Ndikumana’s attempt to put back was contested with Geoffrey Soro pulling down the rebound.

Fahmy Sebatindira who was Soro’s outlet was nearly trapped in the corner but threaded a pass to Paul Odong and the shooting guard pulled up from beyond the arc to sink a big shot in the face of Josh Johnson to take Power’s lead back to double digits (72-60) with 9:14 to play.

Odong then forced Johnson into a turnover, and the City Oilers man fouled in an attempt to recover the lost ball. On in bounding, Odong found the net from almost the same spot and Power led 15 with just over 8 minutes to play.

All was nothing but done as Oilers had an 8 minute scoring drought in a quarter that they managed a meager 6 points.

Ikong was the star man for Power with game-high 24 points couples with 5 dimes. Soro and Odong contributed 14 and 12 points respectively while Ameny picked game high 9 rebounds to go with 8 points.

Enabu despite his shooting lull scored team high 15 points and Johnson added 13 points.

Game 2 of the series is on Friday night.