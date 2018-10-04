Uganda 17-11 Romania

Hungary 14-8 Uganda

FIBA

Team Uganda has recorded mixed results on their opening day of the 2018 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup in Xi’an, China.

Jamila Nansikombi, Rita Imanishimwe, Hope Akello and Jane Asinde who make up Team Uganda swung into action on the second day of the inaugural global event and defeated Romania 17-11 in the first game.

JKL Dolphins forward Akello was the top contributor with 8 points, Nansikombi scored 3, Asinde the youngest player on the team scored 3 points while Imanishimwe scored a point.

In their second game of the day, the Ugandans took on a tougher and high-ranked Hungary. Uganda lost the game 14-8.

Asinde top scored for the team with 3 points, Imanishimwe and Nansikombi who missed many from two-point range contributed 2 points each while Akello scored just a single point.

Uganda returns to action on Saturday, October 6 to complete their pool schedule with matches against German and hosts China.

Saturday Fixtures