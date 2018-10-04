Mugalu on target as newcomers Paidha Black Angels “arrest” Police

Uganda Premier League (Match Day Two Results):

Paidha Black Angels 2-1 Police

Police Nyamityobora 2-3 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Sports Club Villa 0-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Maroons 1-2 Vipers

Vipers Ndejje University 1-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City BUL 0-1 Tooro United

Tooro United Express 0-0 URA

URA KCCA 0-0 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Paidha Black Angels registered their first victory since being promoted to the top flight, winning 2-1 against visiting Police at the Green Light Stadium in Arua on Wednesday.

Despite falling 1-0 to Ashraf Mugume’s 27th minute, the home side missing head coach Muhammed Kisekka on the technical bench did not lose hope.

Paidha Black Angels, christened “The Blacks” neutralized the game when Andrew Kidega converted a penalty with success barely two minutes to the mandatory half time break.

In the second stanza of the game, Paidha Black Angels returned a completely different entity.

Their hard toiled efforts earned them the deserved equalizer through tried and tested forward Yudah Mugalu.

The former Victors, BUL, Darling Club Motema Pembe striker captalized on sloppy defending from the cops backline to tap home the winner off Cromwell Rwothomio’s teasing assist.

Maximum points were Paidha Black Angels were the their first, following a 2-0 loss on the road to Uganda Revenue Authority at Mandela National Stadium. They are now 9th on the 16 team log with 3 points.

Police suffered their second loss on the second match day as they remain bottom rocked.

FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasembe cautioned Police’s shot stopper Davis Mutebi, Ronald Nyanzi, Ibrahim Kibumba, Samuel Kayongo and captain Sadat Kyambadde for unsporting character.

Paidha Black Angels’ Ceaser Olega and Jackson Nsubuga were also booked.

Next Matches:

After the international break, the league will return on 16th October 2018.

Police hosts Express at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo as Paidha Black Angels will make the trip to the FUFA Technical Center to face BUL.

Team Line ups:

Paidha Black Angels XI:

John Kalumba (G.K), Cheka Sabiri, Sula Sekamwa, Jerry Adebu, Francis Bithum, Mohammed Kasirye, Brian Okumu, Ceaser Olega, Rwothomio Cromwell, Yudah Mugalu, Andrew Kidega

Subs: Jackson Nsubuga, Julius Malingumu, Jonathan Oyirwoth, Dickson Galabuzi

Police FC XI: Davies Mutebi (G.K), Simon Mbaziira, Sadat Kyambadde, Paul Willa, Ibrahim Kibumba, Samuel Kayongo, Hassan Kalega, Ben Ocen, Ruben Kimera, Ashraf Mugume, Ronald Nyanzi

Subs: Amir Nalugoda, Joseph Sentume, Denis Bigala, Norman Ogik, Shakur Makeera, Basan Saafi, Juma Balinya