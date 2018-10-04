SC Villa 0-1 Onduparaka

Rashid Toha scored in the first minute of the game at Namboole as Onduparaka edged SC Villa 1-0 to clinch their first ever win away against the Jogoos.

The towering defender curled home a beauty of a free kick after Savio Kabugo brought down Amis Muwonge the near the edge.

The Jogoos, still without the Vipers’ trio of Ashraf Mandela, Pius Wangi and Bobosi Byaruhanga as well as Albert Mugisa who is still ‘attached’ to Police were the better side overall but with no breakthrough.

Through Ambrose Kirya, first half substitute Edgar Luzige, Mike Sserumaga and Joseph Ssemujju, the Jogoos came close in a dominant second but were denied by poor finishing combined with astute defending by the visitors’ backline.

The three points take Asaph Mwebaze’s side joint top with 6 points from as many while SC Villa are 12th with one point from two games.