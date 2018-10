Uganda Cranes kick off preparations for Lesotho clash on Friday | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L Double Header):

Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, 4 PM

Ticket Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

Return Leg:

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018:

October 2018: Lesotho LikuenaVs Uganda Cranes

Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes will kick off their preparations ahead of the group L AFCON 2019 qualifier against Lesotho this Friday at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The training programme for the senior team will also involve players from two junior teams U-20 and U-23.

All locally based players summoned will start training on Friday.

These include; Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC), Musitafah Kizza (KCCA FC), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Bernard Muwanga (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Ambrose Kirya (Sc Villa), Allan Okello (KCA FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA FC), Moses Waisswa (Vipers Sc), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC) and Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC).

After Friday and Saturday’s sessions, there will be a test match on Sunday before the final squad of 24 players will be named on Monday to enter residential camp for the tie against Lesotho on 13th October, 2018 at Mandela National stadium.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Training programme: Friday to Sunday

Friday 5th October 2018: Morning Uganda Cranes (Local based players) 8 a.m, 3 p.m (Select Squad U-17/U-20/U-23 players) at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Morning Uganda Cranes (Local based players) (Select Squad U-17/U-20/U-23 players) at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo Saturday 6th October 2018: Morning Uganda Cranes (Local based players) 8 a.m , 3 p.m (Select Squad U-17/U-20/U-23 players) at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Morning Uganda Cranes (Local based players) , (Select Squad U-17/U-20/U-23 players) at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo Sunday 7th October 2018: Uganda Cranes (Local based players) vs Select Squad (U-17/U-20/U-23 players) at 10 am StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Uganda Cranes Squad: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC), Musitafah Kizza (KCCA FC), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Bernard Muwanga (KCCA FC), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City), Faruku Miya (Gorica ), Ambrose Kirya (Sc Villa), Allan Okello (KCA FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA FC), Moses Waisswa (Vipers Sc), Milton Karisa( MC Oujda), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Emma Okwi (Simba SC), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC)

Selected U17/U20 and U-23 Squad

Saidi Keni (Proline FC), Tom Ikara (KCCA FC) (Goalkeepers), Paul Wila (Police FC), Geoffrey Wasswa (Vipers SC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Hassan Musana (KCCA FC), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende), Alex Komakech (Nyamityobora Fc), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Frank Tumwesigye (Vipers SC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), David Owori (Sc Villa), Joel Madondo (K-Jinja SS), Stephen Desse Mukwala (Vipers SC), Lawrence Bukenya (KCCA FC), Sadat Anaku (KCAC FC), Kakaire Tomas ( Bright Stars Junior Team/ Royal Giant High Sch. Mityana), Iddi Abdul Wahid (Onduparaka Junior Team) and Ashraf Mugume (Police FC)