Wanzala takes 4 stroke lead after round 2 at 2018 Serena Golf Open | Professionals

2018 Johnnie Walker Lake Victoria Serena Golf Tourney:

Day 2 Professionals:

Leader: Fred Wanzala: 72, 76 (148)

1st Runners up:

Herman Mutawe: 75 77 (152)

Phillip Kasozi: 75 77 (152)

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa home based professional Fred Wanzala has optimally utilized the local knowledge of the water hazards decimated course to full advantage during the 2018 Johnnie Walker Serena open.

Wanzala, the overnight leader on day one with a level par 72 extended the lead to four strokes after day two action on Thursday.

The calm long hitter returned 4 – over par 76 on day 2 ahead of Herman Mutawe and Phillip who scored 5 over par 77 to share joint second heading to the final round on Friday.

A total of 19 players made the cut for the last 18 holes.

Davis Kato, Martin Ochaya, David Kamulindwa, South African Joshua Seale, Adolf Muhumuza, Abraham Ainemani, Brian Toolit, Said Mawa Shaban, Abbey Bagalana, Vincent Byamukama, Denis Anguyo, Mawejje, Robert Happy, Gerald Kabuye as well as the Ronald duo of Bukenya, and Rugumayo all made the cut.

“We played under windy conditions. The course remains tricky because of the many water hazards. In fact, I lost three balls on day two and two balls during round one. I expect to perform well in the final round” Kamulindwa, the youngest professional disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

During the Thursday action, Kamulindwa registered three birdies on holes 5, 11 and 12.

Timothy Okiror

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The professionals are playing for a total kitty of Shs 25M, staked by the sponsors, Uganda Breweries Limited under the Johnnie Walker brand.

The main event will take place on Saturday where at least 220 golfers have been invited.

2018 Johnnie Walker Serena Open:

Players’ performance after two rounds (Note * made the cut):

1 – Fred Wanzala: 72, 76 (148)*

T2 – Herman Mutawe: 75, 77 (152)*

Phillip Kasozi: 75, 77 (152)*

4 – Davis Kato: 76, 78 (154)*

5 – Martin Ochaya: 79, 77 (156)*

T6 – David Kamulindwa: 79,77 (156)*

Joshua Seale: 75, 81 (156)*

T8 – Adolf Muhumuza: 80, 77 (157)*

Abraham Ainemani: 77, 80 (157)*

T10 – Brian Toolit: 81, 77 (158)*

Said Mawa Shaban: 75, 83 (158)*

T12 – Abbey Bagalana: 80, 79 (159)*

Vincent Byamukama: 83, 76 (159)*

14 – Denis Anguyo: 81, 79 (160)*

T15 – Mawejje: 81, 81 (162)*

Robert Happy: 83, 79 (162)*

T17 – Ronald Bukenya: 81, 82 (163)*

Ronald Rugumayo: 78, 85 (163)*

Gerald Kabuye: 80, 83 (163)*

T18 – Deo Akope: 83, 81 (164)

Silver Opio: 83, 81 (164)

Henry Lujja: 84, 80 (164)

21 – Ian Odokonyero: 78, 87 (165)

22 – Richard Baguma: 80, 86 (166)

T23 – Emma Ogwang: 86, 81 (167)

Emmanuel Opio Onito: 88, 79 (167)

T25 – Robert Oluba: 88, 80 (168)

Sadi Atibu: 85, 83 (168)

27 – Ismail Muhamood: 93, 82 (175)

28 – Henry Bagalana: 92, 84 (176)

29 – Grace Ocici Onito: 84, 93 (177)

30 – Brian Mwesigwa: 86, 93 (179)

31 – George Olayo: 85, NR (85)

32 – Geofrey Mande: 86, N.R (86)

33 – Lawrence Muhenda: N.R, N.R (N.R)