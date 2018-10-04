UPL

Ambrose Kirya believes SC Villa deserved more than losing all points in the 1-0 defeat at home to Onduparaka on Wednesday.

Rashid Toha strike in the first minute sunk the Jogoos at Namboole despite a commanding display from the new look side.

“The performance we put up deserved better,” said Kirya. “It’s disappointing that we picked nothing,” he added.

“But I promise we shall bounce back stronger and am optimistic results will come.

Kirya and his troops were the better side overall and created some decent goal scoring opportunities but the visitors held on for their first away points over SC Villa.

Their next game will be away against on form Bright Stars after the international break.