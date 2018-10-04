UPL

Onduparaka coach Asaph Mwebaze was delighted with his side’s hard earned three points over SC Villa and admits they knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

The Caterpillars scored early through centre defender Rashid Toha and held on for all points despite a late surge from SC Villa.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Mwebaze told Kawowo Sports. “But am happy with a win against a very good side with quality personnel,” he added.

The visitors kept a clean sheet against the Jogoos for the first time since promotion to the top tier two years ago but Mwebaze wasn’t impressed wholly with the way they defended.

“I don’t think we defended as well as I would have loved. But I liked how we fell behind the ball and then used it going forward.

Onduparaka find themselves on six points from as many after two games and host giants KCCA next after the international break.

On this particular tie, the former Maroons tactician says its KCCA to prove a point if they can pick all points from Arua.

“For us, we target all points and the pressure will be on KCCA to show they can beat us at home.

The previous two meetings in Arua have ended with a win and draw for Onduparaka