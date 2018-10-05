City Oilers lived and died by the 3-pointer in Game 1

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The opening game of the 2018 National Basketball League playoff finals between Power and City Oilers was played on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

It was Power that started the seven-game series with victory, 85-66. Joseph Ikong dropped game-high 24 points, Geoffrey Soro scored 14 points with high efficiency and Paul “MacGyver” Odong tallied 12 points with a couple of big three-point shots in the fourth quarter.

City Oilers barely got going and struggled to score from all ranges, more so the beyond the arc.

Oilers’ strategy for the series opener played right into Power’s arms. The side set themselves out to attempt long distance shots to draw Power out of their zone.

However, Arnold Lando’s charges stayed on the script on the defensive end – turning their opponents into jump shooters, and Oilers stuck to the low percentage 3-point shots.

Oilers connected on just one of five attempts from deep in the opening quarter, went 2-of-10 in the second quarter in which they trailed by 14 (44-30).

Mandy Juruni’s men got some lifeline from distance in the third quarter as the 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc cut their deficit to 8 points.

At the start of the fourth quarter, MacGyver solved the simple problem Oilers were presenting by hitting two huge shots from distance.

Game 2 is on tonight at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.