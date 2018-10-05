Davite takes lead in final ARC round

The ultimate round of the 2018 African Rally Championship got off to a subtle start in Rwanda with sixteen crews taking the ramp.

The absence of championship leader Kenya’s Manvir Baryan lessened the hype around the rally.

Manvir secured this year’s ARC title in the penultimate round in Tanzania last month. It was his second ARC title.

But it’s the Giancarlo Davite and Rudy Cantanhede that have put the spark in the rally.

Davite currently holds a 26 seconds lead after day one. The former Rwandese champion posted the fastest times in three of the day’s four stages.

Rudy is closely behind in second. Uganda’s Jonas Kansiime is in third place.

Jean Claude Gakwaya seats in fourth.

Mbabazi Olivier and Mayaka Amigo were the day’s casualties.

Crews will take on six stages in the final day on Saturday.