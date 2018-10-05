FUFA Drum: Its advantage Buganda over West Nile ahead of epic finale

FUFA Drum Final (Second Leg):

Saturday, 6th October 2018

West Nile Province Vs Buganda Province (*Buganda has 1-0 advantage from first leg)

At Green Light Stadium, Arua (4 PM)

The long awaited climax of the inaugural FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) winds up business on Saturday, 6th October 2018 at the dreaded Green Light Stadium in Arua.

This will be during the return leg of the final between Buganda and West Nile provinces.

Coming to the return leg, Buganda carries a slim 1-0 lead from the opening leg at the Mukono Bishops S.S play ground last Saturday when Viane Ssekajugo scored the priceless last minute gasp strike.

Ssekajugo, who was eventually named man of the match for his outstanding display in that particular match has been a revelation for team Buganda throughout the campaign.

Prior to the return leg in Arua, massive crowds are anticipated to rally the home team with the achievable dream of overturning the results and lift the coveted trophy.

Buganda head coach Alex Isabirye remains optimistic he will achieve the targets and win the championship, as well.

“We have been very cautious throughout the tournament. The players have been so hardworking and I am happy we have a slight advantage before the return leg of the final. The mission to become champions is real and it will only be achievable once we work as one team” Isabirye shared with Kawowo Sports.

Isabirye, who is assisted by Katono Mutono is expected to assemble more or less a similar side that faced West Nile in the first leg with Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato poised to command a starting slot in between the goal posts.

Brian Majwega, skipper Dan Birikwalira, Savio Kabugo, Shafik “Kuchi” Kagimu, Saidi “Saido” Kyeyune, Baker Buyala, Allan Kayiwa, Abdallah Nyanzi, the Walusimbi duo of Solomon and Enock, among others all expected to be the core of the team.

Enter the West Nile team. True, they are at home and basing from the charisma of the passionate fans at the Green Light Stadium, anything is possible – including overturning the result.

Prodigal sons of the land as goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian, Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha, Villa Oromochan, Rashid Okocha, Ezra “Dead Rubber” Bidda, Vitalis Tabu, Brian Umony, Abel Eturude are all roaring like a week long hungry and blood thirsty leopard.

West Nile is unpredictable, they have the character, zeal and team work element. Besides, the team is at home with the enviable 12th man.

Given all these factors at play, the game will therefore be a battle of sorts, in fact the third World War staged in Uganda.

“We are willing to offer 101 percent for the game. All the players are set mentally and physically” Vitalis Tabu, a key player for the West Nile team disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Match Officials:

The match will be handled by Joseph Ochom as the center referee.

Ochom’s job will be assisted by Samuel Ichilla and Simon Peter Okello as first and second assistants respectively.

Muhammed Shaban Ndawula is the confirmed referees’ assessor whilst Livinstone Lajan is the match commissioner.

Hajji Abdul Lukooya Ssekabira is the head of security and Anthony Tumwesigye is the general match coordinator.

The winner will smile home with a hefty Shs 32M package with the runners up set to grab a share of Shs 15M.

Losing semi-finalists each gets Shs 5M with special cash rewards for the best coach, fan, top scorer, Most Valuable player (MVP) among others.

In total, there is a total of Shs 100M ear marked for the entire cash rewards.

This tournament has been played for the past three months under the theme “Celebrating our ancestry”.

This tourney has quickly become popular for its ability to lure crowds.

CASH PRIZES (Ugandan Shillings):