Joseph Ochaya joins TP Mazembe

by Ismael Kiyonga
Joseph Ochaya after putting pen to paper at TP Mazembe

Five time African champions TP Mazembe have confirmed the signing of Ugandan international Joseph Ochaya.

The left back cum winger joins the DR Congo side on a two year deal from Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos.

“The TPM is pleased to announce the signing of Joseph Benson OCHAYA,” read part of the statement on the club official website.

Ochaya was equally delighted with joining arguably one of the best sides in Africa and says he is ‘here’ to win titles.

“I am very pleased to be signing the TPM. By joining a big club, you come to win titles.

Immediately in Lubumbashi to meet his contractual obligations, Joseph Benson OCHAYA is already training with the TPM professional team.

The former KCCA and Asante Kotoko man becomes the third Ugandan in history to sign for the side.

Previously, midfielders Patrick Ochan and Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba featured for the side.

