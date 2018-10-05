Kizito takes over Kajjansi United Football Club head coach job

SwiftSports

Buganda Regional club, Kajjansi United F.C has hired Denis “Denno” Kizito as head coach on a two year tenure.

Robust and hardworking, Kizito takes over the job from Robert Kafeero who handled the club in the 2017/18 epoch.

The development was confirmed by the club Technical director Moses “Jajja Moze” Ssenyonga.

“It is true that we hired Denis Kizito as the club head coach at Kajjansi United Football Club. He has been initially handed a two year employment contract with options of renewal upon job satisfaction.He is the right person for the job and we believe he will add something special to the club as we work towards accomplishing targets” Ssenyonga, himself a tried and tested football administrator disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The primary task that eagerly awaits Kizito among others will be to ensure the club attains promotion to the second tier league – FUFA Big League.

The head coach’s back room team constitutes of Saul Ssegawa, Patrick Wamala and Moses Mugenyi.

Kizito comes forth to Kajjansi with a wealth of enviable experience having previously served with diligence at Mawokota Ssaza team and Vipers Sports Club.