AFCON 2019 Qualifier

October 13, 2018

Uganda vs. Lesotho – Namboole, 4:00 pm

FUFA

Locally based Uganda Cranes players on Friday morning started preparations for the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers double header against Lesotho.

Sixteen players took part in the first session at the StarTimes Sadium ahead of the first leg to be played on Saturday, October 13.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre monitored the training that involved shooting drill. He highlighted the importance of the sessions conducted with the local based players who trained.

“We shall conduct several sessions with the senior local based and the selected junior players to assess their levels of fitness and attitude. The sessions will climax with trial match between the senior team and the selected team on Sunday morning at Lugogo,” Desabre said as quoted by the Fufa website.

The team continues with the preparations on Saturday morning at 8:00 am and the select Squad of U17, U20 and U23 shall have their training at 3:00 pm still at Lugogo.

Players who were part of the Friday session

Goalkeepers: Saidi Keni, Charles Lukwago

Outfield players: Timothy Awany, Patrick Kaddu, Moses Waiswa, Mustafa Kizza, Mustafa Mujuzi, Allan Kyambadde, Bernard Muwanga, Allan Okello, Nelson Senkatuka, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Ambrose Kirya, Taddeo Lwanga, Isaac Isinde & Bashir Asiku