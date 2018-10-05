Mutebi concerned about KCCA’s blunt attack

Kawowo Sports

With just two games into the new Uganda Premier League season, KCCA Football Club Manager Mike Hillary Mutebi is concerned about his forwards.

However, he has called for patience from the Kasasiro faithful on his strikers, saying they will hit top gear as the league progresses.

As quoted by the club website, Mutebi said; “The players especially the forwards know what they have to do to get the goals coming. We need to stick to our style of play and perfect it to the very ultimate level.

“The experienced players need to show maturity and take charge in games. They should forget all the past glory and success they achieved last season and show the hunger to win games.”

The gaffer warned his charges that other teams are motivated to play KCCA and thus have to respond.

“All the clubs in the top flight are going to come all out when playing KCCA FC and my players should know this. They need to counter react to certain situations on the field of play.

“But nonetheless, it is a marathon not a sprint, we shall correct the mistakes in this league break and get back to winning ways.”

KCCA followed the season opening day’s hard fought 2-1 win over Tooro United at Star Time Stadium with a goalless draw against Kirinya-Jinja SS on Match Day 2 at the same ground.

The four points garnered from the two matches place the 2017 champions in fifth place on the sixteen team log.

KCCA travels to Arua after the international break to take on unbeaten Onduparaka at the Greenlight Stadium on October 19.