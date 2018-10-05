The 2018-19 Rugby season starts this weekend with the first round of the 20th edition of Uganda Cup.

Pirates beat Heathens 30-21 in last year’s cup final to ignite the club’s most successful campaign that saw them sweep all silverware there was to win.

The side will start the cup defense with a trip to Mbale where they will battle Mbale Elephants in the first round, and the hosts are aware of what they are up against.

Pirates were the best side in the country by a mile last season, and they can only get better. However, with traditional rivals Kobs and cup record winners Heathens all improving their squads, Robert Musinguzi’s charges will have to work twice as hard to prove last season wasn’t a one off. And the first competition of the season presents the opportunity.

1.Keith Nyongera

2.Gideon Wabwire

3.Edgar Pajob

4.Kelvin Balagade

5.Richard Odokere

6.Musa Muwonge(C)

7.Frank Kidega

8.Pius Mwanje

9.Conrad Wanyama(VC)

10.David Busingye

11.Timothy Odongo

12.Dennis Etuket

13.James Mugisha

14.Baron Kasozi

15.Raymond Emanzi — PIRATES RUGBY (@piratesrugbyUG) October 5, 2018

Walukuba Titans who replaced Makerere Impis that was relegated last season from the top tier league will start to gauge their readiness against Kobs.

Kobs have recruited massively after an embarrassing campaign last season. Fred Mudoola and Edmond Tumusiime will start organising their pieces at Dam Waters.

Heathens make a short trip to take on Kyambogo, Mongers travels to Busitema to take on Busitema University as Soroti Rangers will play host to Rhinos.

New look Warriors face Stallions while the Graveyard will hosts two games. Impis and Buffaloes will battle in the early kick off, and Mulago Rams will play Jinja Hippos.

Uganda Cup Fixtures | Round One