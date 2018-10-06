Buganda edges West Nile to claim the initial FUFA Drum championship

FUFA Drum 2018:

Final (Return Leg): West Nile 1-1 Buganda

*Buganda won 2-1 on aggregate

Buganda Province lifted the 2018 Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Drum tournament in style.

The triumphant team overcame West Nile 2-1 on aggregate during the two-legged finals played home and away.

Buganda carried a slim 1-0 win from the first leg played at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono before the return leg at the Green Light Stadium, Arua which ended one goal apiece.

Onduparaka left footed winger Viane Ssekajugo was the hero over the two legs, scoring two crucial goals for team Buganda.

Having scored the sole strike in the opening leg, Ssekajugo was once again in the spot light, finding Buganda’s equalizer after BUL striker Villa Oromochan had given West Nile the lead in the return leg.

The final whistle by referee Joseph Ochom was greeted with wild applause from the scanty Buganda traveling delegation of players and officials at the Green Light Arena, home of Onduparaka Football Club.

Accolades:

Buganda was rewarded with Shs 32M, a glittering unique trophy and gold medals to each member of the winning team.

Runners up West Nile took home Shs 15M and silver medals.

There were a couple of accolades and varying cash prizes given to the exceling top performers.

James Alitho, a goalkeeper at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club was top scorer of the tournament whilst playing for Bugisu with eight goals. He also took home Shs 1M.

Buganda’s Ssekajugo was deservedly named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Alex Isabirye, Buganda’s head coach was named best coach of the tournament. Acholi Province took the fair play award with Acholi’s Banana Joe as the best fan.

The tournament attracted 16 teams aligned to the Provinces in Uganda with the key objectives among others of providing a plat form to unearth new talents, lure crowds to football matches and encourage talent search.

It was organized under the theme “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Team Line ups:

West Nile XI:

Nafian Alionzi (GK), Geriga Atendele, Richard Ayiko, Rashid Okocha, Filbert Obenchan, Toha Rashid, Ronald Orombi, Abel Eturude, Villa Oromchan, Vitalis Tabu, Bida Ezra

Subs:

Richard Anyama (GK), Feni Ali, Cromwell Rwothomio, Rashid Agau, Brian Umony, Ibrahim Faizul

Buganda XI:

Nicholas Sebwato (GK), Ronald Kigongo, Dan Birikwalira (Captain), Enock Walusimbi, Savio Kabugo, Abdallah Nyanzi, Vianne Ssekajugo, Shafik Kagimu, Allan Kayiwa, Saidi Kyeyune, Brian Majwega.

Subs:

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (GK), Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Musa Magulu, Solomon Walusimbi, Baker Buyala, Robert Ssentongo, Paul Ssekulima, Allan Mugalu

Cash Prizes: