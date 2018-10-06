Sunday October 7

Mbarara City Vs Express FC – Kavumba Recreation Ground 4pm



Mbarara City and Express target their first season victory when they face off in the only league game on the day at Kavumba Recreation Centre on Sunday.

The two sides have played just one game with the Red Eagles drawing goalless at home to URA while Mbarara City lost 1-0 away to league’s new boys, Ndejje University.

Kefa Kisala, the visitors’ tactician admits it will be tough game against a side coached by a very good coach but the objective is to pick maximum points.



“They have a good coach in Livingstone Mbabazi, they also have a good team and put up a challenge to many teams last season,” he told the club’s website. “They have played one game and lost so tomorrow’s game won’t be easy but we are ready as Express and we shall go for a win,” he added.

Paul Mucureezi who enjoyed a good scoring record against the six-time champions while at KCCA hopes for a better outcome unlike the defeat against the Ndejje side.

“I think we were a little unfortunate in our first game,” he said. “We were the better side but left with no point so playing at home, we know we have to pick points,” he added.

The Red Eagles are without skipper Julius Ntambi, midfielder Badru Nsubuga and Ruben Paul Kabuye who are all out injured.

Last season, either side won their home games as they fought the drop.