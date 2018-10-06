Ndikumana nets 23 as Oilers limp through Game 2 to level series

Power 71-78 City Oilers

Tsaubah Stone

City Oilers huffed and puffed to defeat Power, 78-71, in Game 2 of the National Basketball League playoff finals on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Both sides played with caution early in the game but it was Oilers who trailed in the series that played with urgency in the low scoring first quarter that they edged 13-12.

The second quarter started with intensity and Oilers were in attack mode as Power sucked in the pressure. Oilers’ forward Jonathan Egau was stretchered off after injuring his wrist following a hard foul from Phillip Ameny. Power’s center was later ejected after earning a technical for protesting a referees call.

Nonetheless, the period was a see-saw but Oilers went into the long break with a five-point (35-30) advantage.

With Geoffrey Soro, the other reliable big man for Power on three fouls, the reserves struggled to cope with Oilers front court the rest of the way. Brian Sivachi and Michale Kojjo were troubled by Landry Ndikumana who has been shut of by Ameny.

A square offensive production in the third quarter meant Oilers go into the fourth quarter with a five-point advantage.

On several occasions, Power cut the deficit to 3 points, but never came any closer as Ben Komakech, Ndikumana, Tony Drileba and James Okello kept City Oilers afloat.

Ndikumana scored game high 23 points and picked 18 rebounds to pace Oilers, Komakech had 12 points while Jimmy Enabu and Okello contributed 11 points apiece.

Joseph Ikong (16 points), Steven Wundi (15) and Paul Odong (12) reached double figures for Power.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Sunday evening.