Vipers win two successive build up matches

Friendly Matches:

Wakiso Giants Vipers 2-0 Katwe United

Reigning Uganda Premier League Vipers Sports Club has played two build up matches in a space of two days.

In either matches, the Venoms registered a 2-0 identical victory against FUFA Big league side Wakiso Giants and Kampala regional side Katwe United.

On Friday, Vipers overcame Katwe United with a brace coming from Dickens Okwir.

Against Wakiso Giants, Brian Kalumba and Kenyan forward Noah Wafula got the goals at the St Mary’s Play-ground, Kitende.

The essence of these two friendly matches is to help the team gel and bond ahead of the new season where they have also played two matches in the Uganda Premier League for the 2018/19 season, winning 1-0 and 2-1 against Ndejje University and Maroons respectively.

The Kitende based club missed the services of several players who are with the national teams; Uganda Cranes and Uganda Kobs (U-23 team).

Moses Waiswa, Taddeo Lwanga and Bashir Asiku are training with the Cranes with the rest of the home based teammates ahead of a double header AFCON 2019 group L qualifier against Lesotho.

Steven Mukwala, Ashraf Bamuturaki, Geoffrey Wasswa and Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye also joined the National U-23 team (Kobs) that will face South Sudan.

Vipers return to action on 20th October 2018 when they host newly promoted Nyamityobora on the Kitende astro turf.