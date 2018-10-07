Buddu ejects Busujju to qualify for finals | Airtel Masaza Cup 2018

2018 Airtel Masaza Football Tourney:

Semi-finals (Return Legs)

Buddu 1-0 Busujju

*Buddu triumphed 2-0 on aggregate

Buwekula 1-1 Ssingo

*Ssingo won 3-1 on aggregate

Airtel Uganda

Marvin Kavuma scored the lone goal for Buddu Ssaza team in their 1-0 victory at home against Busujju during the return semi-final leg of the 2018 Airtel Masaza cup at the Masaka Recreational Stadium on Sunday.

The forward squeezed a perfectly drilled low drive past goalkeeper Sharif Magoola on the near post in the 51st minute of the well-attended game that was also watched by the Buganda minister of sports, leisure and recreation, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu.

The home side would have doubled the lead but Frank Ssebuffu’s goal with twenty minutes left on the clock was cancelled after an off-side call.

Buddu’s backline of Brian Oyuka, Gideon Odongo, Nasser Lukwago, Ashraf Magembe and second half subsistute Umar Kato remained as solid as a rock despite attempts by Gerrard “Mwenda” Ogweti, Ibrahim Kasinde and Nasir Kakooza.

Led by their head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa, Buddu thus qualifies for the finals and will face the Ssingo in this year’s final on 27th October 2018 at Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Ssingo’s return leg with Buwekula at the Kasenyi play ground in Mubende ended in a one all draw.

Shafiq Bisaso’s side thus ensured qualification with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Singo and Buddu lock-horns once again since the famous 2015 final when Ssingo humiliated Buddu 5-0 in a one-sided finale.

Both Buddu and Ssingo are eyeing their second title since the tournament inception in 2004.

Ssingo won in 2015 and Buddu in the subsequent year.

Like the norm has been, the final will be graced by the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Gomba has won the championship a record four times in 2004 during the inaugural edition, 2009, 2014 and last year (2017).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda proudly sponsors this tourney that has witnessed the emergency of promising footballing talents in Uganda as Farouk Miya, Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, Yassar Mugerwa, Kezironi Kizito, Alex Kakuba, Robert Odongkara, Sula “Malouda” Matovu, among others.

Buddu XI:

Mutumba (G.K), Brian Oyuka, Gideon Odongo, Nasser Lukwago, Ashraf Magembe, Ivan Sserubiri (Captain), Mikidad Ssenyonga, Owen Kasule, Frank Ssebufu, Marvin Kavuma, Malida Kuteesa

Subs: Jackson Muyimba (G.K), Umar Kato, Jacob Owora, Dirisa Masembe, Umar Kato, Yokana Kasozi, Medi Kyeyune

Head coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Busujju XI:

Sharif Magoola (G.K), Donato Okello, Abdul Swabiku Mugenyi, Evans Musiime, Fred Tabu, Abraham Atuhaire, Marvin Joseph Turiman, Polito Busuulwa, Gerrard Ogweti, Ibrahim Kasinde, Nasir Kakooza

Subs:

Eddy Matovu, Rashid Mukungu Mohammod, Ronald Ssempala, Ivan Ocholit, Charles Mwase, John Michael Opio

Head coach: Noah Mugerwa

Assistant coaches: Peter Sibo and Tonny Kintu Ssenabulya

Quarter finals (Return legs):

Busujju 2-1 Gomba (Aggregate: 2-1)

Ssingo 0-0 Bulemeezi (Aggregate: 1-0)

Buddu 0-0 Kyaggwe (Aggregate: 2-0)

Buwekula 1-2 Mawokota (Aggregate: 3-2)

Previous Winners: