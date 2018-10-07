Kaddu scores a brace in Uganda Cranes test match against select team

Training Match:

Uganda Cranes 4-1 Select Team (U-20 & U-23 Teams)

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Cranes team, mainly comprised of locally based players outwitted a select side of U-20 and U-23 players 4-1 in a training match played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Sunday.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club striker Patrick Henry Kaddu scored two goals in the game that climaxed the three days non-residential training for the national team ahead of the Lesotho clash in the 2019 AFCON double header qualification arrangement.

Two other KCCA players Allan Kyambadde and Ibrahim Sadam Juma were also on target for the Uganda Cranes.

David Owori scored the consolation for the select team.

Kaddu opened the scoring in the 41st minute to establish a slim 1-0 lead.

Owori leveled matters through a calmly converted penalty with the last quarter of the game to climax.

Kyambadde restored the national team’s lead in the 85th minute before Kaddu and second half substitute Juma put the game to bed.

Juma had replaced Sports Club Villa captain Ambrose Kirya.

KCCA tennager Allan Okello came in for another Allan entity in Kyambadde.

The other change for the national team witnessed defender Bashir Asiku come in for Tadeo Lwanga.

The select side had players as Saidi Keni, Paul Willa, Patrick Mbowa, Lawrence Bukenya, Geofrey Wasswa, Hassan Musana, Frank Twemwesigye, Steven Mukwala, Ashraf Mugume and Joel Madondo.

In some of the changes, Musana paved way for Alex Komakech, Tumwesigye’s place was taken by Thomas Kakaire, David Owori replaced Kizza and Nicholas Kagaba came in for Ashraf Mugume.

After the training match, the head coach Sebastien Desabre named eight players (from the local legion) who will join the 14 foreign based players in the residential camp at Kabira Country club.

The team starts residential training on Monday 8th October 2018 with twenty-four players.

Uganda Cranes: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Mustafa Mujuzi, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Denis Awany, Isaac Isinde, Tadeo Lwanga (Bashir Asiku), Moses Waiswa, Ambrose Kirya (Sadam Ibrahim Juma), Patrick Kaddu, Nelson Senkatuka, Allan Kyambadde (Allan Okello)

Select Team XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Paul Willa, Patrick Paul Mbowa, Lawrence Bukenya, Geoffrey Wasswa, Hassan Musana (Alex Komakech) (Abdul Wahid), Frank Tumwesigye (Thomas Kakaire), Kizza (David Owori), Steven Mukwala, Ashraf Mugume (Nicholas Kagaba) and Joel Madondo (Robert Kitabalwa)