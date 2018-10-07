Mbarara City 3-1 Express: The Ankole Lions Prey on Red Eagles

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Mbarara City got off the block in style as they beat Express FC 3-1 in the only league game played on Sunday at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Karim Ndugwa, Ivan Eyam and Hilary Mukundane scored for the hosts turning Mubarak Nsubuga’s would be equaliser into a mere consolation for the visitors.

Ndugwa broke the deadlock after fifteen minutes to send the hosts into the lead but that lasted just five minutes as Nsubuga levelled matters for the Red Eagles with a header off Tony Odur ball.

Six minutes into the half time break, U-20 international Ivan Eyama restored the hosts lead with a fine goal that ensured Mbarara City led 2-1 going into recess.

Defender Hilary Mukundane extended the Ankole Lions’ lead eight minutes after the break and the goal eventually sealed a well deserved victory for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s charges.

The three points lifted Mbarara City to 6th on the table with 3 points while the Red Eagles dropped 13th with one point after two games.

The league goes into the international break and returns on October 16 with among other games, Express visiting Police FC at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.