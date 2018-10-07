Uganda Cup Results | First Round

Soroti Rangers 00-97 Rhinos

Busitema University 00-165 Mongers

Mbale Elephants 17-76 Pirates

Kyambogo 00-134 Hima Heathens

Rams 20-17 Jinja Hippos

Walukuba 10-71 Betway Kobs

Stallions 12-35 Dusupay Warriors

Impis 03-41 Toyota Buffaloes

The first round of the 2018 Uganda Cup was played on Saturday at seven different grounds across the country, and there were no surprises.

All top tier sides recorded wins with Mongers and Heathens the biggest winners. Mongers demolished Busitema University in their own backyard, winning 165-00 while Heathens left Kyambogo for dead with a 134-00 win.

Abel Musoke, Charles Uhuru, Cox Muhiga, Romano Ogwal, Kevin Keremundu, Simon Okwera, Paul Masendi, Bishop Onen, Jordan Bogomin, Alex Mubiru all crossed the line for Heathens.

Rhinos beat Soroti Rangers 97-00, and David Otwi was the star man for Rhinos with 8 tries. Mahad Kusumba, Arthur Mpande, Arnold Kizza, Andrew Oduka and Francis Odonga also crossed the line.

Kobs left Jinja bruised but with a 71-10 win over Walukuba Titans. Conrad Mukwaya, Edrin Ssempewa, Robert Aziku, Davis Kiwalabye, Humphrey Magero all crossed the white chalk for Kobs.

Defending champions Black Pirates beat Mbale Elephants 76-17, while new lock Warriors beat Stallions 35-12.

At the graveyard in Makerere, Rams edged Jinja Hippos 20-17 while Impis fell to Buffaloes 41-03.