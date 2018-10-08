Budo pick most important win, Wanderers knick Avengers by a wicket

Budo Oval: Budo CC 278/9 Lalji 51(93), Aaron Adule 46(67), Taha Ahmed 42(29) in 50 Overs beat Nile CC 89/10 in 16.5 overs by 189 runs

Man of match: Taha Ahmed 42(29), 5/34 in 8 overs

Entebbe Oval: Avengers 106/10 Utkarsh Kothari 30(34), Karan Joshi 18(52) in 36.3 overs lost to Wanderers CC 107/9 Abu Seguya 32(59), Zulu Walaza 16(26) in 30.4 overs by 1 wicket

Man of match: Nirav Hathi 4/39 in 7.3 overs

Budo picked up their most important win in the history of the club after defeating Nile to save their place in Division 2 and condemn Nile to life in Division 3.

In a straight shoot out for who will remain in the division came down to the final game of the season and even though Nile were just point ahead of Budo they were never far from Budo.

Budo has spent most of the season at the bottom of the table but they had a better team than Nile, and once it came down to who stays in the league, Budo upped their game and won when it mattered most.

Budo won the toss and posted a commanding 278/9 with Lalji (51), Adule Aaron (46) and Taha Ahmed (42) making big contributions. Taha Ahmed never let Nile shift gears as they he put in a Man of Match performance with the ball picking up five wickets to dismiss Nile for only 89.

The win means that Budo stay in Division 2 after picking all match points while Nile will have to contend with life in Division 3.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, Wanderers won a nail bitter against Avengers managing to hold on and win by one wicket.

Avengers inflicted the defeat of the season on Wanderers in Jinja when they beat them by 3 runs, and Wanderers clearly came into the game with only revenge on their mind as the game had no significant importance to either side.

On a very poor wicket, Avengers batted first and scored just 106 runs which on a poor batting wicket was as much as 200 runs.

Wanderers pocked slowly at the total as Avengers kept breaking important partnerships and dragged the game till the last wicket of Walaza Zulu and Norbert Abii closed out the nervous win.

Wanderers managed to just hold on and pick the win in an underwhelming season for the former league winners.