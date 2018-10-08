Desabre names 24-man Uganda Cranes squad for residential camp ahead of Lesotho tie

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

Saturday, 13th October 2018: Uganda Cranes vs. Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=) Return Leg Date: Tuesday, 16th October 2018: Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre on Sunday named the final 24 man squad that is expected to enter residential camp at Kabira Country Club on Monday 8th October 2018.

The final squad was named after three days of rigorous training that included a trial match between the Uganda Cranes local based players and a select team of U17, U20 and U23 players at Lugogo which culminated into a practice test match on Sunday.

Uganda Cranes won 4-1 against the select side during the warm up game. Patrick Henry Kaddu scored twice before Allan Kyambadde and Ibrahim Saddam Juma got the other goals.

David Owori scored for the select side.

There are eight locally based players named on the 24 man team. These include; Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Moses Waisswa (Vipers Sc), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA) and Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC).

Some of the early foreign legion to arrive include Nico Wakiro Wadada and Denis Iguma.

The rest of the players are expected starting Monday.

Uganda Cranes will play Lesotho on Saturday 13th October at Namboole and three days later in Maseru on 16th October.

The players will have an afternoon training session at Namboole Stadium starting at 4 PM.

The final 24 man squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundown, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia ), Moses Waisswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)