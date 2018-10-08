KICC make light work of Tornado Bee in last game of the season

Lugogo Oval: KICC 318/8 Suleman Sharif 79(69), Junior Ruyange 71(54), Davis Karashani 43(55) in 50 overs beat Tornado Bee CC 211/9 Akbar Baig 51(85), Deus Muhumuza 32(50) in 50 overs by 107 runs

Man of match: Suleman Sharif 79(69), 0/24 in 5 overs

KICC were able to finish their season on a high defeating 4 time league champions Tornado Bee by 107 runs.

KICC have had an inconsistent season losing as many as seven games but their opposition have not fared any better either and for the first time in five years the 4 time league winners will finish outside the top four.

KICC batted 1st in the clash of mid table teams posting a commanding 318 for 8 in their 50 overs with Suleman Sharif (79) and Daniel Ruyange (71) scoring half centuries.

In reply, Tornado Bee showed some spirit but six runs an over was a big ask for a side that was facing one of the best bowling line ups in the league.

The spin trio of Frank Nsubuga, Davis Karashani and Irfan Afridi neutralized any threat from Tornado Bee with only Akbra Baig (51) and Deus Muhumuza (32) showing some resistance.

The win for KICC was only their seventh of the season in what has been an average season for a star studded side. They had been early season contenders but they failed win games they should have and in the process lost ground to the champions Aziz Damani and runners-up Kutchi Tigers.

Their rivals Tornado Bee will want to forget this season as the four time league winners flirted with relegation in the first round of the season. Talisman Roger Mukasa tried to carry the team in some games but as a lone ranger he could only do much.

In an increasingly competitive top division, the four time league winners will need to reinforce in the off season to be challenge in the division next year.